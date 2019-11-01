Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE)’s share price rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 462.06 ($6.04), approximately 148,808 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 53,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.50 ($5.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 564.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 715.24.

About Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

