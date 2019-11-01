Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 411,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation accounts for 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 0.22% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $13.95 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

