RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 275,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,449,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,740,030.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baruch Halpern sold 11,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $29,915.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,062.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,962 shares of company stock valued at $211,912 over the last 90 days. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Grain Co. increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 1,003,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

