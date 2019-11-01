Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 39,155 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,155 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 57.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. 6,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,428. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $402,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,009 shares of company stock worth $10,375,455. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

