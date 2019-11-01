Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 118,160 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,160 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 36.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 14.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.1% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 36.5% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 109,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 113,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,313. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $68.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

