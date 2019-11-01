Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $19.34 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,168,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 765,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 286,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 351,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 71,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

