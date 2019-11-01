Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 758,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Ribbon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

