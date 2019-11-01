Rhumbline Advisers Sells 788 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Insperity worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 655,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,651,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tim Clifford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.35 per share, for a total transaction of $243,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $953,445.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,253 shares of company stock worth $1,024,909. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

