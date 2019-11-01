Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Mylan worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mylan by 258.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 271.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

In other news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.