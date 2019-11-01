Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

