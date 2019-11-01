Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,511 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $36.99 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

