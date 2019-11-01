Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 30,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,007. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 227.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 159,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

