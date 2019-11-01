Reviewing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.17 million 5.10 $3.90 million $0.17 32.06 So-Young International $89.77 million 12.40 $8.01 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Park City Group and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 5 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 75.84%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.43% 9.77% 7.98% So-Young International N/A N/A N/A

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

