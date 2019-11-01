Reviewing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & TranSwitch (NASDAQ:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 1.26% 3.53% 1.43%

This table compares TranSwitch and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology $4.32 billion 0.69 $127.09 million $0.53 23.45

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Volatility and Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of -6.19, suggesting that its stock price is 719% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TranSwitch and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

