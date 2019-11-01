Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 24,657 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,657 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $54,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $66.24. 3,041,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,219,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,029,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,766,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,446 shares of company stock worth $17,374,380 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

