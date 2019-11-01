Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 171,533 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,533 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $80,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 72,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 598,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,075,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

