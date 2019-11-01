Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $61.56 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,442,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,249 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,323,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,111. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

