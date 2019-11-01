Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $267.33 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $267,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Facebook by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,372. The company has a market capitalization of $540.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.54.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

