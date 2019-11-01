Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 126,079 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $151,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in Comcast by 52.2% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 668,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,157. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

