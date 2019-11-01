Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE RFP traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 919,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

