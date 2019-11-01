Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given New $4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 493,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

