ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Up 20.9% in October

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

ResMed stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.19. ResMed has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $880,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at $38,776,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $430,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,857. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 6.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

