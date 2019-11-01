Research Analysts Set Expectations for Caci International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Caci International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CACI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $233.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.61. The stock had a trading volume of 180,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caci International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Caci International by 45.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

