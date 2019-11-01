Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS):

10/28/2019 – Preferred Apartment Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

10/23/2019 – Preferred Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

10/17/2019 – Preferred Apartment Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

10/16/2019 – Preferred Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

9/16/2019 – Preferred Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

APTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 241,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities Inc alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.