Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2019 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of WH opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,401,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91,600.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 57.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

