Request Market Capitalization Tops $10.91 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $10.91 million and $268,380.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, GOPAX, Koinex and CoinPlace.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.23 or 0.05881058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, COSS, Mercatox, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, KuCoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, WazirX, Koinex, DDEX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.