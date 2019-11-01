Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.08 and last traded at $84.77, approximately 776,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 504,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $298,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares in the company, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 64.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.14.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

