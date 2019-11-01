Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.36 ($73.67).

Shares of Renault stock traded down €1.66 ($1.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €45.76 ($53.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,068,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.40. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

