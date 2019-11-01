Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Shares Up 13%

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE)’s share price shot up 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, 270,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 145,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and a PE ratio of 51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

