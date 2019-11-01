Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 711 ($9.29) target price (up from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 704 ($9.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 685.50 ($8.96).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.