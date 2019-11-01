Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 711 ($9.29) target price (up from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 704 ($9.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 685.50 ($8.96).
Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.08.
In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91).
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.