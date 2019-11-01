Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $35.96. 15,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 174.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

