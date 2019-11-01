Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $35.96. 15,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 174.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.
About Re/Max
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
