RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $274,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.08, for a total value of $2,529,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,856 shares of company stock valued at $13,800,901. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

