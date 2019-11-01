Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FLEX stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.
Flex Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
