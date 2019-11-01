Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

