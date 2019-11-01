Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $203,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $173.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 target price on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

