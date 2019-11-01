Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 119.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $600,488.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $2,416,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock worth $27,215,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

