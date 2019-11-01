Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Shares in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Energizer by 142.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,356 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,601,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,575,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 48.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 428,192 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 164.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,254,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after acquiring an additional 779,441 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $61.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Energizer news, VP Emily K. Boss bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.31 per share, with a total value of $99,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,002.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,153 shares of company stock worth $1,389,776. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

