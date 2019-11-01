Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.11.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 1,739,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

