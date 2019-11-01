Raymond James Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$5.00 Price Target

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been given a C$5.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

TSE:OGC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.11. 1,392,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.57. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

