Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €672.00 Price Target at HSBC

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €672.00 ($781.40) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €583.30 ($678.26).

Shares of RAA opened at €671.50 ($780.81) on Friday. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €647.27 and its 200 day moving average is €610.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

