Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 5.5%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25, 10,683,669 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,974,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 12,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

