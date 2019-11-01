QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

