Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $92,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

Shares of DE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $176.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

