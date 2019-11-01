Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at $787,519.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $70.05 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.