Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $55.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

