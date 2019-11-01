Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $103,000 Investment in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

