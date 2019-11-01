Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $87,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,515. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

