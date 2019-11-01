Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,173 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.98.

CSX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 17,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

