Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.3 million to $84.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.18 million.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,656. Qualys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,653.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $329,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,965. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

