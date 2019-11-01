Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

QLYS stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 1,088,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,578. Qualys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $329,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,289 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $338,230.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,944.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,965. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

