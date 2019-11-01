Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $128,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KWR opened at $152.88 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

